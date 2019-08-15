Reports of two dredges operating in Kuyuwini is cause for concern, investigation has been launched

Dear Editor,

The Ministry of Natural Resources takes note of an article published in the August 11 Sunday Stabroek headlined `South Rupununi Council alarmed at illegal river dredges in Kuyuwini River’ which was followed by an Editorial on August 13, 2019 entitled – Mining and the environment: Confronting the anomalies. The article and editorial ostensibly emanate from complaints made by South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) Chairman Mr. Nicholas Fredericks and speaks of river dredges that are said to be in operation in the Kuyuwini River in areas that are no-mining zones.

The Ministry is aware of this, and as stated in the article, has been proactive in addressing the issue through the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, which by law, is responsible for all mining activity. In 2019, June, the GGMC, upon receiving notification from the SRDC, and becoming aware of the intended mining operations, in the Para Bara area, issued a Cease Work Order to halt operations of a “dragga”. What remains to be ascertained now is whether the two “draggas” sighted are new to the area or not.

Though the article states that communication between the Ministry and the GGMC outlines that the agencies cannot intervene since no law allows for such, the Ministry wishes to clarify, that in correspondence between the Ministry and Mr. Fredericks, it was stated that ‘’the dredge is only liable to be seized and forfeited if it was found to be in violation of the law”, it went on to state that “there is no evidence that it has breached the Cease Work Order (CWO), or any other mining or environmental laws.” At the time of reporting, there was no evidence that the river dredge or “dragga” was working. Further, the SRDC expressed satisfaction with the actions taken by the GGMC and Ministry of Natural Resources.

The recent reports of two dredges operating is cause for concern and an immediate investigation has been launched and action will be taken accordingly. It has to be remembered that the GGMC cannot patrol every square kilometre of land and water space and relies on communities to submit reports of illegal or suspicious mining as was recently done. These communities remain the first line of defence, so to speak, against illegal mining activity. It is also apposite to note that scores of residents of South Rupununi had petitioned the Ministries of Public Infra-structure and Natural Resources for mining to be allowed; notwithstanding the Cease Work Order that had been issued. This makes enforcement operations much more difficult as some residents are obviously encouraging the mining activity.

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, working in conjunction with the Corps of Wardens, carries out successful interdiction operations on an almost daily basis in all six mining districts, and these, unfortunately, are never lauded, but we read only of the complaints of supposed inaction. The officers are sometimes deserving of some positive recognition for the work they do in difficult circumstances.

For its part, the Ministry of Natural Resources fully believes in sustainable and responsible mining, and in working with communities and NGOs to ensure that livelihoods are secured alongside a healthy environment. The concerns of the SRDC are understood and at this time the GGMC is diligently pursuing the matter and has indicated that if there is a breach of the laws necessary actions will be taken. We trust that the action, when taken, will lead to more positive and objective reporting.

Yours faithfully,

Stephon Gabriel

Public Affairs Officer

Ministry of Natural Resources