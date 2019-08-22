The CJIA is implementing several initiatives to improve the passenger experience

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to the letter, ‘Suggestions to improve passengers’ experience at CJIA’ by Shazaam Ally (SN: 18/08/19).

We wish to thank the letter writer for these useful suggestions.

Online and self-check-in processes are currently available for departing passengers. Recently, a new contract was signed for the upgrade of our Common Use Terminal Systems. This project will see the introduction of additional check-in counters as well as four self-check-in kiosks. These features will significantly reduce passenger check-in queueing times.

Also, the airport corporation is in the process of procuring an Inline Baggage Handling System. This system will comprise a high-resolution Computer Tomography Explosive Trace Detection Machine which will be used to screen passengers’ checked luggage. This new system will automatically identify anomalies and send those bags for secondary screening. This new equipment will see higher baggage throughput rates and will further reduce the time passengers spend clearing security.

Similarly, we are in the process of acquiring several modern Walk Through Metal Detectors and Hand Luggage Scanners for the various access control points.

The recommendation regarding the migration of completion of arrival and departure records from a paper-based system to an online system is currently being pursued. The airport corporation is also working closely with the Ministry of Citizenship to implement the Automated Immigration Clearance System. This new system will allow for qualifying arriving passengers to self-process and clear immigration upon arrival into the country.

Other projects the airport will embark upon to improve the passenger experience include more choices in food and beverage, as well as duty-free shopping.

We remain committed to improving the passenger experience and will continue to work closely with our stakeholders and airport users to ensure this is accomplished.

Once again, we appreciate the recommendations made and would like to thank the author of the letter.

Yours faithfully,

Krest Cummings

Public Relations

Officer

Ministry of Public

Infrastructure