Linden Broadcasting Network commissioned
Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, who has the responsibility for Public Information, officially handed over the Linden Broadcasting Network (LBN) to the region, a long-awaited promise to the mining town under two different governments.
The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the commissioning ceremony was held at LBN’s compound at Riverside Drive, Watooka. After a wait of seven years for the issuance of the television station licence for the Network, the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) on March 1, 2019, presented the letter of approval to the secretary of the Trust Company of the station.