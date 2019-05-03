Photos

World Press Freedom Day

In observance of World Press Freedom Day today, Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana Lilian Chatterjee (seated at centre) hosted a dinner at her residence yesterday. Standing from left are British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn; Leeron Brumell of NCN; Carleen Langford of the Canadian High Commission and Denis Chabrol of Demerara Waves. Seated at right is Julia Johnson and at left is Stabroek News Editor-in-Chief Anand Persaud.

