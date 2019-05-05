City spill
City spill: A John Fernandes Limited truck collided with a car at the corner of Robb and Wellington streets, in Georgetown yesterday afternoon. An eyewitness related to Sunday Stabroek that the truck, GRR 2966, attempted to overtake motor car PSS 2555, which was turning into Wellington Street when the collision occurred. The car sustained most of the damage in the accident, which caused a build-up of traffic yesterday afternoon, while diesel from the truck spilt onto the road. The police were subsequently summoned to the scene.