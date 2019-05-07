Photos

US Ambassador visits Linden

US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch made a number of stops on her recent trip to the Linden area.

The US Embassy Facebook page said that she visited the Guyana Defence Force’s  Camp Seweyo and the U.S. Southern Command team who are preparing for the upcoming New Horizons exercise. She also toured the site of a new community centre in Amelia’s Ward to be constructed by the New Horizons military engineers.

She also met with the Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell, and discussed continued cooperation between her office and the U.S. Embassy. Later, she visited a  secondary school with a US Peace Corps volunteer.

While at the school, the US Embassy said that Lynch watched her  first cricket match, and had  mango with salt and pepper.

The US Ambassador visiting a Linden school (US Embassy photo)

US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch with members of the U.S. Southern Command team (US Embassy photo)

US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lunch and her husband Kevin Healey having coconut water at the Kara Kara Blue Lake (US Embassy photo)

By Staff Writer

