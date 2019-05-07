US Ambassador visits Linden

US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch made a number of stops on her recent trip to the Linden area.

The US Embassy Facebook page said that she visited the Guyana Defence Force’s Camp Seweyo and the U.S. Southern Command team who are preparing for the upcoming New Horizons exercise. She also toured the site of a new community centre in Amelia’s Ward to be constructed by the New Horizons military engineers.

She also met with the Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell, and discussed continued cooperation between her office and the U.S. Embassy. Later, she visited a secondary school with a US Peace Corps volunteer.

While at the school, the US Embassy said that Lynch watched her first cricket match, and had mango with salt and pepper.