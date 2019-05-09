Prison visitor accused of bid to smuggle ganja in soap

A 20-year-old woman was on Tuesday afternoon taken into custody after she allegedly attempted to smuggle a quantity of marijuana concealed in blue soap bars to her fiancé, who is serving time at the Lusignan Prison.

Director of Prisons (ag) Gladwin Samuels informed the media that around 3.30 pm, ranks on duty searched the soap bars during which the marijuana was found.

The marijuana was weighed and amounted to 19 grams.

At the time of the discovery, Samuels said the woman who has been identified as Althea Douglas was about to visit her fiancé, who is being held at the Holding Bay of the Lusignan Prison.

Douglas remains in custody and is likely to be charged soon.