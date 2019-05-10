Photos

Traffic light collision

A collision occurred at around 4.30pm yesterday at the intersection of Camp Street and South Road. The driver of the red Toyota SUV PVV 9263 was heading north along Camp Street when the driver of the unregistered silver vehicle was proceeding east along South Road where he allegedly ran the red light which resulted in the collision. The drivers of the vehicles did not sustain any major injuries, however, a traffic light at the intersection was damaged. Police officers were on the scene just minutes after the accident.

By

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  

More in Photos

Oil spill preparedness

By

Prison visitor accused of bid to smuggle ganja in soap

By

Europe Day 2019

By
Comments