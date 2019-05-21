Route 42 bustopples in High Street collision

Passengers of a Route 42 minibus were yesterday morning rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical attention, after being involved in an accident at the intersection of High and Princes streets.

Stabroek News gathered that the minibus, BXX 1938, was travelling south on High Street at an allegedly fast rate, when it collided with another minibus that was transporting ice.

As a result of the collision, the route 42 minibus lost control, toppled several times and landed on its side, before coming to a halt some distance away from the point of impact.

The passengers, after arriving at the GPHC, received medical attention and were sent home.

Police Traffic Chief Linden Isles, when contacted yesterday, related that no fatalities were recorded from the accident.