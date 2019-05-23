Photos

US-based Guyanese designers Michelle Cole-Wagner and Roger Gary have themed up with Philbert Giddings, Chief Executive Officer of Guyana Fashion Showcase to host what is being billed as a ‘fashion and lifestyle’ event at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel tomorrow evening. The event, which will be held on a 60-ft runway, will showcase designs from 16 designers from around the world and also those locally based. It is not a competition but an event showcasing fashion and highlighting the fashion industry. Starting time is 8pm but doors will be opened at 7pm. Advance premium tickets are US$40, advance general seating will be US$20 while general seating tickets at the door will cost US$25. For more information persons can visit www.guyanafashionshowcase.com Seen in this photograph from left are; Cole- Wagner, Gary and Giddings along with local designer Randy Madray and three models at a press conference on Monday announcing the event.

