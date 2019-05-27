Photos

Happy 53rd

Happy 53rd: One of the dance performances put on by schoolchildren at yesterday’s Flag Raising Ceremony at D’Urban Park to commemorate Guyana’s 53rd Independence Anniversary. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

By

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  

More in Photos

Region Two observes 53rd independence anniversary

By

A scenic view of Mahaica Creek

By

GDF reception for national awardees

Comments