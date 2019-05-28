Photos

Scenes from Sunday’s flag-raising at D’Urban Park (Department of Public Information photos)

Youths in the frame

A large number of youths were involved in the cultural presentations

Drummers at work

Young cricketers on show

Plaiting the Maypole

Onlookers taking in the performances on the tarmac

At 53: Schoolchildren standing at attention as the Golden Arrowhead was hoisted on Sunday to mark Guyana’s 53rd anniversary of Independence. The ceremony was held at D’Urban Park. (Department of Public Information photo)

