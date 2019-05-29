Biker group donates crutches to Parika resident

Parika resident Jerry Baird, has benefitted from the kind donation of a local biker group, which recently presented the amputee with a pair of crutches.

The Piranhas Motorcycle Club made the presentation to Baird on Sunday night, after sourcing the item from Food for the Poor Inc. Baird reportedly lost the lower portion of his leg in a weeding accident some time ago.

Baird, who had been left without a pair of crutches after his last set broke, expressed gratitude to the group, headed by President Kevin Higgins, who indicated that they were pleased to have been able to assist and will continue to help residents in need in Parika.

A release from the group, which was formed four years ago, indicated that they regularly assist families within the community, usually with hampers, and are looking for other ways to contribute.