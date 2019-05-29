Oil spill response training concludes

A three-day Oil Spill Response Training Workshop wrapped up on Thursday with members of the Volunteer Emergency Response Team (VERT) programme participating in a simulation exercise at Splashmins Resort on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The workshop, which is a collaboration between the Civil Defence Commission and ExxonMobil, began on May 21 and engaged VERT participants in sessions geared towards capacity building in oil spill response.

In an invited comment, ExxonMobil Oil Response Advisor, Thomas Tomblin said he was impressed with the team’s response.

“They were inquisitive and super sharp… we’ve done this in the past and we’ve gotten some interaction, but these guys were spot on, they were great.”