First Lady mobilizes for women’s group

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday morning, presented a quantity of sanitary supplies, including adult and children’s clothing, school supplies, toys and other accessories to the Women Across Differences (WAD) at its Anira Street, Queenstown office.

A Ministry of the Presidency release said that Mrs Granger is the patron of the organisation.

The items were donated by First Lady’s overseas based friends, Joan King and Dr. Candace Cummings of the United States of America and Lorine Moses of Canada, who mobilize resources to assist her with projects aimed at empowering women.

King and Moses accompanied the First Lady to the presentation ceremony.

In an invited comment, King said, “We reach out to the Guyanese community who are always very willing to donate. Sometimes [they are] even embarrassed to send the things that their kids no longer need, but First Lady will always say what their kids don’t need, kids here do”.

Coordinator of WAD, Clonel Samuels-Boston expressed her gratitude to the First Lady and her friends.