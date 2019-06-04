Top Cop examines Stabroek area

Following a visit to the Stabroek area on Thursday May 30, 2019, Commissioner of Police Leslie James and a team of Senior Officers yesterday met with Chief Constable Andrew Foo at Eve Leary, where the Top Cop discussed strategies to address the situation in and around the Stabroek Market area.

The Stabroek area has been the locus of numerous crimes particularly choke and robbing.

A release from the police yesterday said that same will be implemented very soon and the public will be kept updated on a regular basis of progress made via the Police Public Relations Office.

The walkabout last week which began from the Public Buildings and encompassed the No. 40, 42, 44 and 45 Bus Parks, included a courtesy call on the Chief Fire Officer Marlon Gentle where they discussed strategies on how to combat the various issues faced by the sister Service. This visit marks a significant step in maintaining law and order in the Capital City, the release said.