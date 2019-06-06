Photos

MMA-ADA four-door sluice at D’Edward 60% complete

Works are moving apace on the $414M four-door sluice at D’Edward Village on the West Bank of Berbice, Region 5. Work is almost 60 per cent completed, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday. (DPI photo)

