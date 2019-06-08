Photos President visits Albion estate President David Granger, this afternoon, visited the Albion Sugar Estate, Corentyne where he assured workers that the sugar industry is going to recover from its current challenges. (Ministry of the Presidency photos) By Staff Editor 31 mins ago SHARE THIS GALLERY Share Next Gallery MMA-ADA four-door sluice at D’Edward 60% complete Comments More in Photos MMA-ADA four-door sluice at D’Edward 60% complete By Stabroek News Today’s GPL’s load shedding guide Dangerous crossing By Terrence Thompson Comments