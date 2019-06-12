Photos Ghana President at Square of the Revolution Visiting Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (second from left) is elated to see the scores of school children and even adults, who came out to greet him at the Square of the Revolution. (Ministry of the Presidency photo) By Staff Editor 3 h ago SHARE THIS PHOTO Share Next Gallery Computer literacy and coding: Comments More in Photos Computer literacy and coding: By Stabroek News Time for a trim? By Terrence Thompson Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson (at left) speaking with Sophia residents By Stabroek News Comments