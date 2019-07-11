Photos

Steel pan vibes

This steel band played at the official launch of the  Schools Health Clubs at a ceremony held yesterday morning, at Camp Wesleyan, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.  (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

By

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  

More in Photos

ANSA awards Grade Six top performers

By

Guyanese couple, 70, make it to top of Mt Kilimanjaro

By

St John Association luncheon

By
Comments