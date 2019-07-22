GBTI summer camp concludes

Approximately 40 children between the ages of 7 and 15 participated in this year’s Early Savers Summer Camp hosted by GBTI.

The event was hosted at the Bank’s Staff Recreational Centre in Bel Air Georgetown, a release from GBTI said today.

Over the last week students from Georgetown, East Coast and East Bank communities who are members of the GBTI Early Savers Club spent a week learning Guyanese folklore and Literacy with the Guyanese folklore Legend, Allan Fenty, craft with Kids Today Leaders Tomorrow (KTLT) Television Programme Craft Teacher Taneka Sanchara.

This is the third year that GBTI has partnered with the KTLT programme providing content as well as providing an opportunity for some of the kids of the KTLT programme to be part of the Camp’s activities, the release said.