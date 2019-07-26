Aviation authority bursaries
The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) hosted its third annual Bursary Award ceremony yesterday at its Head Office.
A total of eleven students received monetary awards for their successful performances at both National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) Examinations and general end of year assessment. The first-time bursary awardees were Malika Henry, Shamyra Sulaman, Anthony Thom Jnr., Malachi Sancho, Bhunita Mahase, Keiara Moore, Sabra Woolford, and Neil Williams, the GCAA said.
In attendance were the Director General Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field, along with other Directors, Staff, the awardees and their parents. (GCAA photo)