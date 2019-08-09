GDF in Upper Berbice River exercise

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is advising residents of Upper Berbice River communities that it is currently engaged in Exercise Greenheart in the areas between Mara Settlement and Tacama waterfront.

A release yesterday from the GDF said that the aim of the exercise is to practise the Force in Close Country Operations. It said that there is no need for alarm or panic due to the increased presence and passage of uniformed ranks throughout the communities, farms and along the river.

During the exercise, the Force will also be conducting medical outreach programmes for riverain communities between Mara Settlement and Tacama waterfront from August 10 to August 12.

The exercise began on August 5, and will conclude on August 16, 2019. The GDF said that it is intended to assess and test the preparedness of troops to conduct operations in the jungle, and, at the same time, identify deficiencies which could be corrected to ensure full competency in the environment.