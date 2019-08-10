Photos

Akawaio dance troupe

A traditional dance being performed by members of Akawaio dance troupe ‘Riverside Angels’ at the launch of Indigenous Heritage Month 2019 yesterday at the Indigenous Village, Sophia. See story on page 20. (Department of Public Information photo)

