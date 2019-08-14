GUYOIL hosts summer camp

The Guyana Oil Company Limited (GUYOIL) hosted its inaugural summer camp for employees’ children under the theme “You Serve Us, We Serve You”.

A release from GUYOIL said that the camp was an initiative by the company’s Chief Executive Officer Renatha Exeter. She said “The vision for this camp came from a place of genuine interest for our employees. School is out and daily parents have to work and at the same time figure out ways to keep their children engaged, safe and well taken care of. For me, it was about serving them and taking off some of the burden although in a small way.”

The camp was open to children between the ages of five and twelve and was held in the conference room of the Kitty Service Station on the 8th – 9th August, from 9 am- 2 pm.