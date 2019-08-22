Food For The Poor Guyana yesterday donated 100 beds to the Ministry of Health
Food For The Poor Guyana yesterday donated 100 beds to the Ministry of Health as part of its continuing support for the health sector. The beds were handed over at the ministry’s Brickdam, Stabroek compound, where the ministry’s Director of Primary Healthcare Services Dr. Ertenesia Hamilton said the donations have enabled the ministry to extend its services throughout the country. “This will not only be going to our coastland facilities but our hinterland facilities also will receive some of these donations,” she was quoted as saying by the Department of Public Information (DPI). (DPI photo)