Conquerors stay unbeaten with 8-1 whipping of Kings

Defending champions Fruta Conquerors maintained their perfect record in the GFF Elite League with an 8-1 defeat of Victoria Kings Friday at the Georgetown Football Club [GFC] ground, Bourda.
The clash was effectively a lop-sided encounter as the Tucville giants romped to a 3-0 halftime lead.
The carnage would continue in the second stanza, as Fruta Conquerors tallied a further five goals…..
