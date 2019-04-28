Sports

Conquerors stay unbeaten with 8-1 whipping of Kings

By Staff Writer

Defending champions Fruta Conquerors maintained their perfect record in the GFF Elite League with an 8-1 defeat of Victoria Kings Friday at the Georgetown Football Club [GFC] ground, Bourda.

The clash was effectively a lop-sided encounter as the Tucville giants romped to a 3-0 halftime lead.

The carnage would continue in the second stanza, as Fruta Conquerors tallied a further five goals…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Junior Jaguars looking to roar in Florida

Bounty Paper, Solo Drink hockey leagues

Former NBA player Jermaine Taylor impressed with local talent

By

Comments

Trending