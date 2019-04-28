DCC, Bel Air Rubis, GCC record opening-round wins 

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), Bel Air Rubis and the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) recorded opening round wins in the 2019 GCA/Toucan Under-15 100 overs tournament yesterday.
DCC, who came up against host, the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO), earned a comfortable five-wicket win while Bel Air defeated the Transport Sports Club (TSC) also by five wickets at the Guyana National Industrial Corporation ground.
In another fixture, GCC hammered hosts Malteenoes Sports Club (MDC) by nine wickets. ….
