Green Mango Media, Xperience Outreach host youth basketball clinic at CASH 

—Plans to return in August for another round of coaching and possible tournament 

By Staff Writer
Some of Guyana’s top junior basketball players at yesterday’s session with Coach Rich Mahler and former NBA player Jermaine Taylor

A number of Guyana’s promising junior basketball players were recently involved in a youth hoops basketball clinic which ended yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH). 

 The initiative which was organised by Green Mango Media (GMM) in collaboration with The Xperience Outreach out of the United States, focused on enhancing participants overall skill levels.  

Sessions were also conducted in Linden and facilitated by former NBA player Jermaine Taylor and founder of The Xperience Outreach, Rich Mahler…..

