Guyanese to compete at Pan American U23 cycling c/ships

Jamal John, Romello Crawford and Briton John are in Mexico to represent the Golden Arrowhead at the Pan American U23 Elite Road Cycling Championships which pedals off later this week.

The trio arrived in Mexico since April 19th well ahead of the championships in order to get acclimatized, at the expense of President of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Horace Burrowes who will arrive in Mexico, tomorrow.

Burrowes will represent Guyana at the COPACI Congress on April 30 while Jamal John will get into action on Wednesday in the Time Trials which would be 33km – 3 laps on the Circuit Río de la Avenidas…..