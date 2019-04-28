Hamilton Green Inter Ward set for May 5 resumption

The annual Hamilton Green 9-Aside Inter-Ward Football Championship will resume on May 5 at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

The event tournament was rescheduled from its initial final match-day of April 28th. In the opening matchup, Timehri Panthers will oppose Mahaica in the opening matchup at 15:00hrs, with Soesdyke engaging Liliendaal at 15:30hrs.

In the third fixture, Mocha will tackle Charlestown from 16:00hrs, while Pouderoyen will engage Bagotsville at 16:30hrs and Goed Fortuin battle DeKinderen from 17:00hrs…..