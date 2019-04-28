Sports

Hamilton Green Inter Ward set for May 5 resumption

By Staff Writer

The annual Hamilton Green 9-Aside Inter-Ward Football Championship will resume on May 5 at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

The event tournament was rescheduled from its initial final match-day of April 28th. In the opening matchup, Timehri Panthers will oppose Mahaica in the opening matchup at 15:00hrs, with Soesdyke engaging Liliendaal at 15:30hrs.

In the third fixture, Mocha will tackle Charlestown from 16:00hrs, while Pouderoyen will engage Bagotsville at 16:30hrs and Goed Fortuin battle DeKinderen from 17:00hrs…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Junior Jaguars looking to roar in Florida

Bounty Paper, Solo Drink hockey leagues

Former NBA player Jermaine Taylor impressed with local talent

By

Comments

Trending