Titans TTC host successful Player Development Seminar 

Guyana’s leading table tennis club, Titans Table Tennis Club, yesterday hosted a successful player development seminar at the Red Cross headquarters.

The session targeted junior athletes along with their parents, sports enthusiasts and other stakeholders.

The session, first of its kind hosted by the club, saw presentations being delivered by Deputy Director of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Melissa Dow-Richardson who touched on the Government’s vision for the development of sports in Guyana through the national sports policy.

Also on hand to deliver charges were Troy Peters, Communications Manager, Banks DIH Ltd who touched on Sponsorship, Promotion, Social Media and building the profile of an athlete while Godfrey Munroe, President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) touched on the Association’s role in advancing table tennis in Guyana.