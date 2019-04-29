Celtics pull away to crush cold-shooting Bucks, 112-90

Al Horford and Jaylen Brown hit 3-pointers in a 12-point, third-quarter flurry yesterday afternoon that erased a momentary deficit and propelled the visiting Boston Celtics to a 112-90 victory over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the opener of their Eastern Conference best-of-seven semifinal playoff series.

After beating the Bucks just once in three tries in the regular season, the fourth-seeded Celtics will look to go up 2-0 when the clubs tangle again in Milwaukee tomorrow night.

The Celtics led most of the game but found themselves down 56-54 after Brook Lopez nailed a 3-pointer in the second minute of the third quarter…..