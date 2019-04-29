Distribution Warehouse retains title

Distribution Warehouse successfully retained their Banks DIH Limited Inter-Department Tape-Ball Cricket Championship, defeating Central Service by 44 runs in the grand final on Friday at the Thirst Park ground.

Asked to bat first, Distribution Warehouse romped to an imposing score of 142/8 in their allotted 15 overs. V. Beckles led the assault with an unbeaten 53 runs [5×6, 4×4], with A. Baskh the next best scorer compliments of 25 runs [5×4].

Extras contributed 23 runs to the total. J. McAllister was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-8 in his three over spell, while R. Grant tallied 2-22…..