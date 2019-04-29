Sports

Dowlin, Walters spearhead one-wicket win for DCC over GCC

By Staff Writer
Off-spinner Jayden Dowlin nabbed a four-for in DCC’s win over GCC yesterday.

Off-spinner Jayden Dowlin and skipper Shaquan Walters were at the forefront of an exciting one-wicket win for host Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) over arch-rivals the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) in the latest round of the 2019 GCA/Toucan Under-15 100 overs tournament, yesterday.

Dowlin, son of former West Indies test player, Travis Dowlin, nabbed 4-13 while Walters composed an unbeaten innings of 40 which overshadowed a half-century from GCC’s Mavendra Dindyal. ….

