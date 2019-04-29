`Dre Russ’s’ spectacular performance downs Mumbai

KOLKATA, India, CMC – Andre `Dre Russ’ Russell produced yet another breathtaking performance for the Kolkata Knight Riders to lead them to a comfortable 34-run win over the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League here yesterday.

Russell led the way for KKR, belting eight sixes and six fours during his knock of 80 runs from 40 balls, as KKR amassed the tournament’s highest total so far of 232 for two off their 20 overs.

They also received useful contributions from openers Chris Lynn who smashed 54 from 29 balls and Shubman Gill who scored 76 from 45 balls.

In their turn at the crease, Hardik Pandya produced a magnificent knock of 91 from 34 balls, but with little assistance from the other batsmen, Mumbai only managed to get up to 198 for seven off 20 overs.

Russell starred with the ball as well, accounting for the wickets of fellow West Indian Evan Lewis who made 15, as well as Suryakumar Yadav, to end with 2-25 from his four overs.

His performances earned him the Man-of-the-Match award.

Sunil Narine also captured two wickets, but he was targeted by Pandya and his four overs went for 44 runs.

Knight Riders made only 39 in their first five overs, but then accelerated to add 58 between overs five and ten, 60 between ten and 15, and a further 75 in the last five.

Mumbai were pegged back early in their chase of 233 with the dismissals of Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma inside four overs. When the ninth over of the chase ended they had already lost four wickets and the required run-rate was 15.72.