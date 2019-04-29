MYO thrash MSC by 267 runs

Half centuries from Zeynul Ramsammy, Avinash Rajkumar and Sanjay Algoo followed by a five-wicket haul from Devon Sobai ensured Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) condemn Malteenoes Sports Club to a 267-run defeat in round two of the Georgetown Cricket Association/Toucan Under-15 100 overs tournament yesterday.

MYO won the toss and took first strike in the match that was reduced to 50 overs due to a late start and racked up 367-8 from their allotted overs. Malteenoes, who played under protest, could only manage 100 in 28 overs.

MYO’s Ramsammy picked the gaps easily, scoring eight fours in his 65 before he was trapped leg before wicket to Stephon Sankar’s leg-spin…..