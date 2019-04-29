Peters blames inadequate planning for sponsorship woes

Communications Manager of Banks DIH Limited Troy Peters says the lack of planning and know-how by sports associations is responsible for their inability to attract funding from big companies to attend major competitions.

He is also calling on the government and the Guyana Lottery Company to devise ways in which sports associations can benefit from lotto funds.

Speaking at the Titans Table Tennis Club’s Player Development Seminar Saturday at the Red Cross Building, Eve Leary, Peters, a former national hockey player,

said some sports associations failed to plan properly when it came to seeking sponsorship.

“On most occasions athletes and associations struggle to raise funds for international competitions and this could be a distraction and a setback on performance,” Peters said.

He highlighted inadequate planning and the lack of knowledge in securing sponsorship, as the main reasons for the failure of sports associations to attract significant sponsorship deals…..