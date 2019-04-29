Rutherford helps to guide Delhi Capitals into playoffs

An enterprising innings from Guyanese Sherfane Rutherford who also claimed the prized wicket of AB de Villers helped the Delhi Capitals to a 16-run win over the Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 46 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) yesterday.

The win for Capitals also cemented their place in the playoffs after a six-year hiatus.

Capitals won the toss and elected to bat, rocketing to 129-4 in the 16thover after fifties from Shikhar Dhawan (50) and Skipper Shreyas Iyer (52). The latter’s dismissal brought the Guyanese to the crease and he then blasted 28 runs from 13 deliveries at the back end of the innings to make a huge impact with the bat. His knock included three huge maximums and a solitary four. He operated at a strike rate of over 200. ….