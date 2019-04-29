Sixers hope to stop Leonard, end Toronto skid in Game 2

The Philadelphia 76ers will be facing a double whammy when they visit the Toronto Raptors tonight in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal.

They must figure out how to win in Toronto and, more importantly, how to deal with Kawhi Leonard, who scored a career playoff-best 45 points in the Raptors’ 108-95 Game 1 victory on Saturday.

“He’s a tough player, I mean he’s Kawhi,” said Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, who matched up against Leonard. “He’s a physical guy, a lot of length; he can shoot the ball, so he’s a tough guy to match up on.”

“Incrementally, just every year he gets more dominant,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said…..