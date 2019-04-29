Sports

Sixers hope to stop Leonard, end Toronto skid in Game 2

By Staff Writer

The Philadelphia 76ers will be facing a double whammy when they visit the Toronto Raptors tonight in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal.

They must figure out how to win in Toronto and, more importantly, how to deal with Kawhi Leonard, who scored a career playoff-best 45 points in the Raptors’ 108-95 Game 1 victory on Saturday.

“He’s a tough player, I mean he’s Kawhi,” said Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, who matched up against Leonard. “He’s a physical guy, a lot of length; he can shoot the ball, so he’s a tough guy to match up on.”

“Incrementally, just every year he gets more dominant,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Junior Jaguars looking to roar in Florida

Bounty Paper, Solo Drink hockey leagues

Former NBA player Jermaine Taylor impressed with local talent

By

Comments

Trending