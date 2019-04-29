Transcend entertainment set to host third edition of independence tape ball festival 

Over 20 teams are set to clash in the third edition of the seven-a-side Independence cricket festival on May 5-6, at the National Cultural CentrE Tarmac.

The event, which is organized by Transcend Entertainment is set to attract the biggest names in the tapeball circle with over $1M dollars in cash and prizes up for grabs.

Organizer Dwight Dotson is urging Cricket lovers not to miss the action since he says it is expected to be one of the biggest and most exciting tapeball events ever organized. Action at the ground bowls off at 08:00hrs on both days with drinks and food on sale for patrons to consume.

The event has gained the support of the National Sports Commission (NSC) while the sponsors on board so far are Superbet, Banks DIH, Ramps Logistics Ltd, Imperial Trading, Red Carpet Washbay, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Star Party Rentals, Xavier’s Investment, Movement Auto Sale, Precision Auto Works, W&J Entertainment, Fung-A-Fat Hatchery, Ole’s Jewellery, Seeta’s Bar, Regent Household and Electronics, Royal Real Estate, Church’s Chicken, Fireside Grill, Magic City and S&D Enterprise.