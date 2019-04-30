Barnwell’s unbeaten 94 guides Comets past league winners PowerGen 

Guyana Jaguars all-rounder Christopher Barnwell recorded yet another match-winning performance abroad, this time in the TT Cricket Board National League Premiership two-day competition to guide Alescon Comets to a final round five-wicket win over league winners PowerGen on Sunday.

PowerGen which features Guyanese duo Royston Crandon and Ronsford Beaton, clinched the title on day one (Saturday) of the clash against Comets after earning enough bowling and batting points to widen the gap.

They ended the league on 129 points ahead of Comets (118) and Queen’s Park (116) for the top three spots in the eight-team league…..