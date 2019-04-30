Bounty Paper, Solo Drink hockey leagues

GCC Bingo Spartans, Saints, Hikers Cadets and Old Fort Ballerz recorded the largest margin of wins on the resumption of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) sponsored Bounty Paper and Solo Drink under – 20 and second division leagues at Saints Ground at the weekend.

A round-up of the weekend’s completed fixtures saw Spartans showing little mercy over their GCC counterparts, Her-Ricanes who they hammered 8-0 on the back of braces from Abosaide Cadogan, Paige Fernandes and Makeda Harding while Madison Fernandes and Sarah Klautky each netted once in the girls under – 20 fixture.

Saints were also in demolition mode as they defeated YMCA Old Fort Bellas 9-0 in the other girls under – 20 match on the back of a hat trick from Maria Seegobin while Charlia Webb and Cherub Outar both recorded two strikes pass the upright. Nia Williams and Clayza Bobb were the others to score…..