Sports

Fitness Express support for Petterson-Griffith

By Staff Writer
Jamie McDonald, CEO of Guyana’s leading supplement and gym equipment supplier, recently handed over a cheque to Carlos Petterson-Griffith to help the behemoth offset expenses for the imminent StrongFit Barbados 2019.

Jamie McDonald, CEO of Guyana’s leading supplement and gym equipment supplier, recently handed over a cheque to Petterson-Griffith to help the 200+ pounds behemoth offset expenses for the imminent StrongFit Barbados 2019.

StrongFit Barbados will be held on May 4 and 5 at the Grounds, Valley Fitness Gym, Valley, St. George, commencing at 16:00hrs daily…..

