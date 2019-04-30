Fitness Express support for Petterson-Griffith

Fitness Express is once again doing some heavy lifting for decorated powerlifter, Carlos Petterson-Griffith.
Jamie McDonald, CEO of Guyana’s leading supplement and gym equipment supplier, recently handed over a cheque to Petterson-Griffith to help the 200+ pounds behemoth offset expenses for the imminent StrongFit Barbados 2019.
StrongFit Barbados will be held on May 4 and 5 at the Grounds, Valley Fitness Gym, Valley, St. George, commencing at 16:00hrs daily…..
