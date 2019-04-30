Former NBA player Jermaine Taylor impressed with local talent

Former NBA player Jermaine Taylor, who recently wore his coaching and mentorship cap at the youth hoops basketball clinics in Georgetown and Linden, says he is impressed with the local talent showcased.

Taylor, along with Coach Rich Mahler, who worked with a few NBA teams, on Saturday wrapped up their final coaching session with the local juniors.

“There’s a lot of talent here in Guyana. The kids are competing, they are working hard and you can tell that they are hungry,” Taylor, who was drafted in 2009, revealed to Stabroek Sport…..