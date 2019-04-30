Hand-In-Hand U19 Inter-County tournament bowls off today

The 2019 Hand-In-Hand Insurance company sponsored Under-19 Inter-County tournament will bowl off today at two venues with the Select Under-17 once again featuring in the tournament as preparation for the Regional competition.

As is customary, those selected for the Select Under-17 are those shortlisted to prepare to represent Guyana at the regional U17 competition. Young Under-15 batsman, Mavindra Dindyal has broken into the side which also includes former national under-15 captain Zeynul Ramsammy and Matthew Nandu.

However, surprisingly, arguably one of the fastest youth bowler around, Trevon Charles, all-rounder, Jonathan Yearwood and wicket-keeper Shamar Yearwood are all missing from the squad.

Charles, a standby last year, played two matches in the Under-17 Inter-County tournament, taking three wickets at an economy rate of just two. Since then he has featured in the Georgetown Cricket Association Under-19 tournament where he has taken 12 wickets…..