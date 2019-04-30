Sports

Hand-In-Hand U19 Inter-County tournament bowls off today

-Charles, Rampersaud, Yearwood excluded from Select U17

By Staff Writer

The 2019 Hand-In-Hand Insurance company sponsored Under-19 Inter-County tournament will bowl off today at two venues with the Select Under-17 once again featuring in the tournament as preparation for the Regional competition.

As is customary, those selected for the Select Under-17 are those shortlisted to prepare to represent Guyana at the regional U17 competition. Young Under-15 batsman, Mavindra Dindyal has broken into the side which also includes former national under-15 captain Zeynul Ramsammy and Matthew Nandu.

However, surprisingly, arguably one of the fastest youth bowler around, Trevon Charles, all-rounder, Jonathan Yearwood and wicket-keeper Shamar Yearwood are all missing from the squad.

Charles, a standby last year, played two matches in the Under-17 Inter-County tournament, taking three wickets at an economy rate of just two. Since then he has featured in the Georgetown Cricket Association Under-19 tournament where he has taken 12 wickets…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Junior Jaguars looking to roar in Florida

Bounty Paper, Solo Drink hockey leagues

Former NBA player Jermaine Taylor impressed with local talent

By

Comments

Trending