Junior Jaguars looking to roar in Florida

The Guyana National U17 Team departed local shores yesterday to make their debut in the CONCACAF U17 football championships from May 1-16 at the IMG Facility, Bradenton, Florida.

The 20 member squad reads Goalkeepers:- Shawn Adonis, Oswin Fredericks, Ronaldo Blair; Defenders, Jermaine Padmore, Marcus Wilson, Nicholas Andrews, Joshua Braithwaite, Wayne DaSilva and Kevin Reddy; Midfielders, Jamar Harrigan, Tyrell Khan, Isaiah James, Osafa Simpson, William Vaughn and Shannon Samnauth and Forwards, Shoran James, Omari Glasgow, Ronaldo Rodrigues, Ravon Bayley and Orville Daniels.

Sampson Gilbert is the head-coach with Vurlon Mills, Eon DeVeira and Bryan Joseph serving as Assistant Coach, Goalkeeping Coach and Youth Development Officer respectively.

Nico Alstrom and Pablino Cupido are the Team Doctor and Physiotherapist respectively with Wilson Toledo the Fitness Coach…..