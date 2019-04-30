RHT takes Beacon Foundation T20 title

In a bittersweet end to the Berbice Cricket Board-organised (BCB) Beacon Foundation T20 tournament, Rose Hall Town Gizmos and Gadgets were crowned champions after defeating Albion by five wickets Sunday at the Albion Community Centre ground.

According to the BCB, the national players for the three participating teams were barred from participating at the last minute.

In the final, the home team won the toss and elected to bat first, posting 112-8 from their allotted overs.

Watched by a large crowd, Rose Hall Town reached 114-5 with 11 balls to spare.

Albion’s batting was centered around Sharaz Ramcharran who top scored with 38, Adrian Sukwah, 16, and Antonio February with 18 not out….