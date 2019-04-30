Sunrisers Hyderabad hand Kings XI another defeat

(IPL) Sunrisers Hyderabad consolidated their fourth position in the VIVO IPL 2019 standings after they defeated Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium last night. In their final league match at home this season, the Sunrisers posted 212-6 and then restricted the visitors to 167-8. David Warner (81) and Rashid Khan (3-21) were the most influential performers in SRH’s win.

The Sunrisers, who were asked to bat first, came out all guns blazing. The new opening pair of Warner and Wriddhiman Saha added 77 runs in the first six overs – posting the highest score in the powerplay this season. After Saha was dismissed at the start of the seventh over, Warner and Manish Pandey carried the momentum forward; they added 82 runs in 9.1 overs for the second wicket.

The Sunrisers slipped a bit in the final five overs; the loss of Pandey and Warner in the sixteenth over cost them a few runs. But Kane Williamson and Mohammad Nabi took 26 off the 18th over bowled by Mujeeb ur Rahman to give SRH some momentum at the end…..