Junior Jaguars takes on El Salvador today

Guyana will open their maiden CONCACAF U17 Football Championship today against El Salvador at the IMG Facility, Bradenton, Florida from 10:00am.

The clash will be the first competitive meeting of the teams at this level, with the last matchup occurring at the U20 level resulting in a 2-0 victory for the Golden Jaguars in the U20 CONCACAF Championship in 2018.

Guyana will able to call on the services of 20 players for the pivotal group clash. The team which features one foreign based player, reads: Goalkeepers Shawn Adonis, Oswin Fredericks, Ronaldo Blair, Defenders Jermaine Padmore, Marcus Wilson, Nicholas Andrews, Joshua Braithwaite, Wayne DaSilva, Kevin Reddy, Midfielders Jamar Harrigan, Tyrell Khan, Isaiah James, Osafa Simpson, William Vaughn, Shannon Samnauth, Forwards Shoran James, Omari Glasgow, Ronaldo Rodrigues, Ravon Bayley and Orville Daniels…..